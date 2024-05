Rada law enforcement committee tells when parking inspectors will be prohibited from evacuating cars to penal

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Serhii Ionushas predicts that the ban on parking inspectors evacuating cars to penalty areas will come into force at the end of June - beginning of July.

He said this in response to a question from the Ukrainian News agency.

"We have two weeks to submit amendments to this bill. After that, a table will be drawn up accordingly. To be careful enough, the shortest deadline, most likely, is by the end of next month, maybe in a month, at the beginning," this is how he answered the question when the bill prohibiting parking inspectors from evacuating cars to penalty areas during the war will start working.

Ionushas said that the bill temporarily, for the period of martial law, deprives executive committees, village, town, city councils, in the form of parking inspectors, of the right to temporarily detain vehicles.

As reported by the Ukrainian News Agency, the Rada intends to prohibit parking inspectors from evacuating cars to penalty areas.