The Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint-Stock Company and the Ministry of Defense, which are the sole shareholders of the Ukrtatnafta company (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region), launched the process of forming an independent supervisory board of the company.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, independent representatives will make up the majority in the future supervisory board, and it will also include representatives of shareholders.

"We continue to systematically implement corporate governance reform at all key enterprises in which Naftogaz is a shareholder. The election of an independent supervisory board of Ukrtatnafta will contribute to the company's efficiency and ensure control over its activities in accordance with OECD requirements," said the head of the Naftogaz group Oleksii Chernyshov.

The message reminds that on November 5, 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces decided to transfer the share of corporate rights of Ukrtatnafta, which belonged to private owners, to the state.

Currently, they are managed by the Ministry of Defense, while the rest of the company's shares - 43.05% - belong to the Naftogaz of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian News Agency, Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta, the largest oil production company, and Ukrtatnafta, declared UAH 27.284 million in salary in 2023 (about UAH 2.27 million per month).