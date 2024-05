Share:













The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi provides a chance for the Iranian people to eliminate an authoritarian regime that is helping the aggressor country of the russian federation.

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and interparliamentary cooperation, expressed this opinion to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In Iran, there is a rather powerful democratic movement. We saw it on the example of such women who very bravely spoke out against the regime. I spoke within the framework of PACE with representatives of the Iranian democratic opposition. That is, there is a democratic movement, and this is a chance for them to change the situation, this is a chance for the people of Iran. And this is also a chance for the people of Iran to eliminate the authoritarian regime that helps the aggressor - russia," he answered the question about what the death of the Iranian President could change for Ukraine.

Merezhko predicted that in connection with Raisi, a power struggle would unfold in Iran, which should distract the attention of the clerical regime from helping russia.

"The repressive Iranian regime will now be more concerned with internal problems than with harming the outside, as it likes to do," the MP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission called it "normal diplomatic practice" to offer condolences over the death of the President of Iran, russia's ally.