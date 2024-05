Ukrenergo on Wednesday extends terms for energy supply restrictions for industry and population

Share:













Copied



On Wednesday, May 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine not from 8:00 p.m., but from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The reason for the adjustment is the increase in cloudiness, which interferes with the operation of solar power plants.

At the same time, the energy supply of critical infrastructure objects that perform the function of providing life support to the population is not limited.

Earlier, the press service of Ukrenergo reported that on Wednesday, May 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and household consumers from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. in all regions of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ukrenergo national energy company to develop a draft of the government's resolution on fair schedules of electricity shutdowns for consumers.