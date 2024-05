Power outage schedules are in effect in all regions from 8 PM to 00 AM on Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 22, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and household consumers from 08:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, from 00:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. in all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules were in effect for industrial and household consumers. Currently, from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m., the Ukrenergo control center has canceled consumption restrictions in all regions. Sunny weather favors work industrial and rooftop solar power plants, the deficit in the power system has decreased," the report says.

On May 21, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo, the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine was activated from 00:00 a.m. to 07:00 a.m. and from 11:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m. from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

On Wednesday, from 00:00 a.m. to 01:00 a.m., emergency aid from European countries was also used.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total volume of 15,861 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,492 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ukrenergo national energy company to develop a draft of the government's resolution on fair schedules of electricity power outages for consumers.