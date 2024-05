Biden’s Administration agrees to cooperate with Congress on sanctions against ICC due to Netanyahu arrest warr

The Administration of US President Joe Biden is ready to cooperate with the US Congress on the issue of possible sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A corresponding statement was made by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, his words are quoted by Reuters.

The agency writes that at a hearing before the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Lindsey Graham told Blinken that he would like to see US sanctions on the ICC reinstated.

He told Blinken that he wanted "actions, not just words."

"Will you support a bipartisan effort to impose sanctions on the ICC, not just for outrage against Israel, but to protect our own interests in the future?" Graham asked.

Reuters writes that Blinken said he welcomes cooperation on this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, called on the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

In addition to Netanyahu, Khan also wants ICC warrants issued against Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of the Islamist movement Hamas.

It will be recalled that on the same day, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, threatened the International Criminal Court with sanctions for the warrant for Netanyahu's arrest.