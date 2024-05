Share:













Russian troops advanced closer to Chasiv Yar near several villages in the Donetsk Region.

This is reported by DeepState analysts.

They also noticed an advance near the villages of Sokil, Netaylove and Solovyove in the Donetsk Region.

They published maps showing the movement of enemy forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers tried 10 times to dislodge units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv axis. Attacks were recorded in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Pletenivka settlements.

From the beginning of the previous day until 08:00 p.m. on May 21, 86 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, Siversk and Kramatorsk axes; the enemy carried out five missile strikes, 39 air strikes and 309 kamikaze drone strikes.

Two people were killed and two others were injured as a result of a missile attack by the russian occupiers on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. Among the injured is a 10-year-old child.