Satellite images of "Academy of Internal Affairs Ministry" in Luhansk, where AFU launched missile strike, appeared

The Radio Liberty publication showed satellite images of the former Luhansk State University of Internal Affairs in occupied Luhansk, where the Ukrainian military launched a missile strike on May 20.

This is evidenced by the report of Radio Liberty.

The first image was taken last Saturday, May 18, two days before the missile strike.

It clearly shows no traces of burning or visible damage.

Satellite image of occupied Luhansk before the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Planet Labs / Radio Liberty

And this is how the complex of buildings of the former educational institution looks on a satellite image taken on May 20.

Smoke can be seen rising above the fire site.

Unfortunately, the quality of the picture does not make it possible to establish whether the gray spots on the buildings are traces of damage or a shadow from smoke.

In this picture, you can see the smoke rising from the place of hit. Photo: Planet Labs / Radio Liberty

We will remind, on Monday, May 20, at least eight explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk. The target of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was the base of the russian military, which they set up on the territory of the so-called "Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the evening of the same day, there was unrest in the occupied Dovzhansk of the Luhansk Region, which was also visited by missiles of the Ukrainian military.

As it became known later, as a result of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Dovzhansk, three servicemen of the russian army were killed, and four more were wounded.