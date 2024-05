Share:













The founder of the Kraken special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kostiantyn Nemichev, said that at the moment the territorial defense forces are not relevant and ineffective.

The military man wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nemichev expressed his conviction that today the forces of the territorial defense cannot fully conduct combat operations.

"Territorial Defense Forces. This organism was relevant for half a year after the full-scale invasion and will be relevant after the end of hostilities. It is now a "suitcase without a handle" for the Defense Forces, because they do not have enough heavy weapons, due to which they cannot fully conduct combat operations," Kostiantyn Nemichev said.

The founder of the Kraken special unit believes that it would be better for military personnel who fight as part of territorial defense brigades to transfer to the combat-ready brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to strengthen them.

"I respect the guys who are fighting there. However, in my opinion, it was necessary to strengthen the combat-ready brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Territorial Defense Forces a long time ago," Nemichev wrote.

As previously reported, the serviceman accused the anti-corruption officer Shabunin of misappropriating the off-road vehicle that the volunteers bought for the 207th battalion of the Territorial Defense battalion.