86 combat clashes take place at the front on May 21 – General Staff

From the beginning of the previous day until 8 p.m. on May 21, a total of 86 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units on the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Siversk, and Kramatorsk Axes; the enemy carried out five missile strikes, 39 airstrikes, and 309 kamikaze drone strikes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy also carried out 2,910 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops using various types of weapons.

Since the beginning of the day, 12 combat clashes have taken place on the Kharkiv Axis.

Fighting continues in the Vovchansk and Starytsia Districts.

The russian aviation dropped guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and three at once on Bely Kolodiazi.

The situation remains under the control of Ukrainian units.

The total losses of the enemy on this Axis, according to data at 8 p.m. on May 21, amounted to 71 people and 14 units of weapons and military equipment; in particular, the russian BM-21 Grad MLRS was damaged.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian defense lines nine times. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements; no losses of positions and territories have been allowed.

On the Siversk Axis, hostilities in the area of Bilohorivka are not abating.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the number of combat encounters of the current day has increased to ten.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to repulse the enemy assault in the area of the settlement of Klishchiyivka.

On the Pokrovsky Axis, battles are being fought on the axes of the settlements of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umanske, as well as Progress.

In total, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position 33 times.

At this time, the enemy lost a total of 47 occupiers and 14 units of weapons and military equipment.

In particular, the Kub air defense system and the MT-LB were destroyed, and one tank and one heavy TOS-1 flamethrower system of the russians were damaged.

The sixth in a day, and also an unsuccessful attempt by the invaders to advance into the Axis village of Staromayorske, was repulsed by Ukrainian defenders on the Vremivka Axis.

On the Dnipro Axis, russian terrorists launched air strikes in the Novoberyslav and Vesely districts, dropping three aerial bombs on each.

The rest of the Axis have no significant changes in the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, Air Force aviation, army aviation, and units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit a total of 16 areas of concentration of personnel of the russian occupiers, two radar stations, and one artillery system of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 20, according to data at 10:30 p.m., a total of 95 combat clashes took place on the front; the enemy launched five missile strikes, 39 airstrikes, and 309 kamikaze drone strikes.