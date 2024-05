Share:













Ukrainians should prepare for the fact that power outage schedules will be applied not only in summer but also in winter. After all, electricity consumption increases in the cold season.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company, reported this on the air of Suspilne.

He noted that Ukrainians should be prepared at the household level for the possibility of power outages in both summer and winter.

"I can say that a difficult winter awaits us. The upcoming winter might not be easy because consumption naturally increases in winter. And even taking into account the generation restoration plans that currently exist, it is quite likely that it will not be possible to completely exclude the possibility of scheduled shutdowns," said Kudrytskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the situation in the energy system may improve as early as next week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts either in summer or autumn.