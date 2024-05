Share:













Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, assured that he would support the bill banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) in the second reading.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I emphasize once again that I voted for this bill in the first reading. I will vote for it in the second reading. I will sign this bill and send it to the President for his signature. Because I am deeply convinced that there should be no issues in the Ukrainian state connected with the influence of the aggressor state," this is how he responded to the accusations of the MPs from the European Solidarity faction, who were present at the briefing, regarding the failure to bring to today's meeting the bill on the banning of the UOC MP.

The speaker of the parliament assured that the leadership of the parliament does not prevent bringing the aforementioned initiative to the session hall, and the wishes of the MPs will be considered by the Conciliation Council and put on the agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was stopped early.