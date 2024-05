MP from Servant of the People Hryvko, who wanted to introduce tax on childlessness, has no children himself

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction Serhii Hryvko, according to the declaration, is not married and has no children, although he proposed to introduce a tax on childlessness.

This is evidenced by his declaration, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the column on information about the family members of the MP, there is no information about the wife or children whom the declaration subject must indicate if there are any.

Also, according to the declaration, Hryvko does not own any real estate, but is the owner of a Toyota Highlander (2016) for UAH 594,000.

Hryvko’s income for 2023 amounted to UAH 731,700, of which: UAH 710,500 - salary in the Rada, UAH 17,500 - part-time salary in the International Scientific and Technical University named after Academician Yurii Buhai, UAH 3,600 - bonuses in the Universal Bank.

The parliamentarian keeps USD 8,000 in cash; in bank accounts: with PrivatBank - UAH 34,100, Raiffeisen Bank - UAH 9,900, Universal Bank - UAH 2,300.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada abandoned the idea of ​ ​ introducing a "tax on childlessness." The author of the scandalous bill No. 11264 - MP Serhii Hryvko from the Servant of the People party - withdrew the proposal.