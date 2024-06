An A-configuration variant of the MA-60 weather modification aircraft is seen during a flight test in Suining City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo by AVIC/Handout via Xinhua.

A new variant of China's MA-60 weather modification aircraft has been developed to better serve meteorological missions, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The A-configuration variant of the MA-60 weather modification aircraft recently completed its airworthiness compliance flight test, said the AVIC, China's leading aircraft manufacturer.

Atmospheric detection equipment developed by China has been added to this new aircraft variant in accordance with requirements of the China Meteorological Administration, the AVIC revealed.

To verify performance, developmental flight tests and airworthiness compliance flight tests began in late April at an airport in the city of Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The new MA-60 variant conducted eight flights to check various functions, such as controllability, stability, the stall warning system, and air-ground communication, as well as the spreading of flame strips, liquid nitrogen and powder for atmospheric detection use, according to the AVIC.

The MA-60 weather modification aircraft belongs to the homegrown MA-60 "Modern Ark" multipurpose airplane family, which is developed by the AVIC XAC Commercial Aircraft Co., Ltd. in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The specialized medium-sized fixed-wing aircraft features capabilities such as a heavy payload, long endurance and multi-functions in weather modification operations, and can effectively ease spring droughts and support plowing activities.

It integrates the functions of meteorological detection and artificial rain enhancement, and can also carry out weather modification operations in a variety of conditions, according to the AVIC.

This aircraft plays an important role in atmospheric environment monitoring, atmospheric data analysis, and the study of meteorological science. It is capable of serving missions such as rain enhancement, drought relief, and water conservation, as well as forest and grassland firefighting.

It has become a key player in China's weather modification work. So far in 2024, it has carried out multiple rounds of artificial rainfall enhancement in Shaanxi Province, to address the drought and other meteorological challenges in that region.

It has also engaged in fighting forest fires and other missions this year. In mid-March 2024, it was urgently deployed in an emergency rescue mission after a devastating forest fire erupted in the mountainous region of Yajiang County in Sichuan Province.

During this mission, the MA-60 weather-modification aircraft, together with other homegrown aircraft, played a crucial role in tasks ranging from aerial disaster monitoring to telecommunications restoration and artificial rainfall enhancement, the AVIC said.