The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announces the transformation of the United News national telethon.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Rostyslav Karandieiev, said this in an interview with Glavkom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be transformations, so I don't want to reveal the details until we have a concrete result... What do people want today? More actionable information, targeted, from the front line. They want to see more war correspondents, more understanding of what's going on, where it is happening. At the same time, the information balance should be observed, I mean sensitive content," he said.

According to Karandieiev, changes in the telethon will not only be in terms of content.

"In addition, there is a telethon, and there are the possibilities of T2 digital television. All the channels that were available on T2 before the full-scale war went to the telethon. Some channels from T2 dropped out: Espreso, Priamyi, Channel 5. The audience of these channels simply went to watch them on the Internet, it did not go anywhere. That is, there was no information monopoly in the country. Whoever wants whom, watches that. People got used to new formats in two years," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Public Television of Ukraine (NPTU) as part of the United News #UArazom marathon will ensure the production of its own part of the informational marathon, which will be broadcast on the national TV channel Pershyi.

At the same time, other participants of the marathon will not show this content on their TV channels.