Share:













Copied



British intelligence notes that the russian occupiers continue to focus their efforts on the direction northwest of Avdiivka despite actions in the Kharkiv direction. It is indicated that, probably, the operational target of the aggressor state of russia is Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

Thus, intelligence notes that despite the actions of the russian army in the Kharkiv Region, the intensity of russian attacks in the east of Ukraine remains high.

"Russian troops continued their operational focus on the axis north-west of Avdiivka with attacks on a broad frontage either side of the E50 highway. Russian troops have likely made a series of small tactical gains over the last 72 hours, though probably at heavy cost," the report said.

The agency notes that the E50 route is the main communication line between the russian-occupied Donetsk and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Pokrovsk, which remains about 30 km from the current front line, but is probably a russian operational target.

"Russian attacks in this direction likely seek to create a silent and split Ukrainian forces in Donetsk," the review said.

Intelligence also notes that north of Bakhmut, near the city of Siversk, Ukrainian forces reported heavy clashes with russian troops on May 18 and 19, 2024, during which Ukrainian positions in Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka were attacked.

" Russian gains in this area remain highly limited," the review emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupation army continues to concentrate its efforts in the Pokrovsk direction and as of 8 p.m. on May 20 made 32 attempts to advance.