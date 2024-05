TOP-5 most profitable and most unprofitable banks since year start

The TOP-5 most profitable and most unprofitable banks since the beginning of the year have become known.

This is evidenced by the financial reporting data of banks, published by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The most profitable bank remains the state-owned PrivatBank, which in the first quarter of the current year reduced its net profit compared to the same period last year by 14% to UAH 13.9 billion.

The second place in terms of net profit is also occupied by the state bank - Oschadbank. Its net profit for the reporting period amounted to UAH 4.9 billion.

On the third and fourth places are Raiffeisen Bank and Ukreximbank with almost identical profits of UAH 2.5 billion each.

FUIB closes the top five in terms of profitability with a profit of UAH 2.1 billion.

In general, banks received UAH 40.5 billion in net profit in the first quarter of the current year, which is 18% (+UAH 6.2 billion) more than in the same period last year.

The most unprofitable bank for the reporting period was Pravex Bank with a negative result of UAH 76.7 million. It is followed by Industrialbank (-UAH 12.1 million), First Investment Bank (-UAH 7.6 million), Motor Bank (-UAH 7.4 million) and OXI Bank (-UAH 3.4 million).

A total of 8 banks out of 63 operating banks showed a loss for the first quarter of the current year.

Top 5 banks in terms of net assets: PrivatBank - UAH 672.7 billion, Oschadbank - UAH 372.1 billion, Ukreximbank - UAH 270.3 billion, Raiffeisen Bank - UAH 195.6 billion and Ukrgasbank - UAH 172.3 billion.

Top 5 banks by the size of the population's deposit portfolio: PrivatBank - UAH 388.8 billion, Oschadbank - UAH 187.2 billion, Universal Bank - UAH 67.4 billion, Raiffeisen Bank - UAH 61.1 billion, FUIB - UAH 48.6 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, 1 new participant appeared on the market of non-bank financial services, and 12 left the market.

In April, the number of non-bank financial market participants decreased from 1,056 (as of March 31, 2024) to 1,045 (as of April 30, 2024), the number of banks remained unchanged at 63.