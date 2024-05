Application to international Register of Damage can already be submitted on Diia portal

An application to the international Register of Damage can already be submitted not only in the application, but also on the Diia portal.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on a Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"It is even easier to apply to the international Register of Damage - the service was launched on the Diia portal. Your home has suffered from russian aggression - apply through the Diia application to the international Register of Damage and accelerate the launch of the compensation mechanism. Now the service is available both in the application and on the Diia portal," he said.

Fedorov noted that the data from the Register will become the basis for future reparations that russia must pay for all destruction and crimes.

According to him, now the service is available for Ukrainians who have an Act on damaged property from local authorities, for the most part these are people who applied to eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) in Diia.

Fedorov added that subsequently it will be possible to apply to the international Register of Damage without an act, in particular, if housing is in the temporarily occupied territories or in the war zone.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since April, the international Register of Damage began to accept applications from Ukrainians for compensation for damaged or destroyed housing.