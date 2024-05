State debt of Ukraine: how much Ukraine should pay in next 26 years

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has predicted how much Ukraine should pay on the state debt until 2050, and also made a detailed annual plan.

This is evidenced by the forecast statistics of the Ministry of Finance, which predicts future payments on the state debt of Ukraine under current agreements as of a specific date.

The state debt includes domestic loans and external obligations of the state of Ukraine, and does not include state-guaranteed debt, as well as private sector debts.

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Finance:

in 2024, Ukraine should pay about UAH 1.02 trillion on the state debt;

in 2025, the amount of forecast payments is almost UAH 870 billion;

in 2026 - about UAH 621 billion; in 2027 - UAH 536 billion; in 2028 - UAH 457 billion; in 2029 - UAH 430 billion.

The next decade will begin with the payment of UAH 409 billion in 2030. In 2031, Ukraine will have to pay more than UAH 434 billion, and in 2032 - almost UAH 398 billion.

In 2033, UAH 347 billion will be used from the state budget to pay debts;

in 2034 - more than UAH 316 billion;

in 2035, the amount of payments will again cross the psychological mark, reaching UAH 410 billion;

in 2036, the payment will decrease to UAH 285 billion. In 2037, UAH 318 billion will have to be paid.

Starting from 2038, the amount of annual payments will usually not exceed the UAH 200 billion mark. So, in 2038, annual payments will make UAH 165 billion; in 2039 - UAH 158 billion; in 2040 - UAH 174 billion; in 2041 - UAH 125 billion. Then, one-year peak of payments in the amount of almost UAH 209 billion will be in 2042.

Later, the decline is expected again: UAH 113 billion in 2043; UAH 110 billion in 2044; UAH 107 in 2045; UAH 105 in 2046; UAH 102 in 2047.

In 2048 and 2049, the planned amounts of payments will be UAH 87 billion each.

In total, for 26 years, Ukraine must pay state debts in the amount of about UAH 8.5 trillion. This is about UAH 1 trillion more than the planned nominal GDP of Ukraine for the current year (2024).

Of the total amount of the state debt, the amount of overpayment by interest will be about UAH 3 trillion. And about UAH 5.5 trillion will go towards paying the principal of the state debt.

