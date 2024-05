Share:













The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is increasing the number of strikes on the territory of russia. Refineries and enemy airfields are the main targets of drone attacks.

Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy writes about this.

The expert notes that SSU drone strikes on refineries have already caused billions of dollars in losses to the russian federation. "The Pentagon stated that 14% of the russian oil refining capacity has already been disabled. The drones of the SSU have already carried out more than 20 strikes on the enemy's refineries. Some refineries were attacked again, just after the repair was completed. I note that the drones strike those parts of the refineries where the most components of Western equipment are used. It is extremely difficult for russia to replace them," the political scientist emphasizes.

Zahorodnyi also emphasizes the benefits of SSU strikes on enemy airfields. "Russian was correspondents complain that the russian federation lost more aircraft on the ground than in the air and suffered multibillion losses. And the main thing is that it will be difficult for the enemy to renew the fleet of aircraft in a short time. Why is this important to us? More destroyed russian planes - less enemy’s guided aerial bombs that they drop. Guided aerial bombs are one of the main problems faced by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front. The russians are also destroying the cities of the Ukrainian Donbas by planes, dropping bombs on Kharkiv and the region. Attacks on airfields significantly reduce the combat potential of russian aviation," the expert emphasizes.

"This is the second attack by SSU drones on the Kushchyovskaya military airfield and the Slavyansk refinery in the last three weeks. At that time, russian planes were hit at the airfield, and the rectification and atmospheric columns were hit at the refinery. The fact that the SSU is increasing the number of strikes on the refineries and airfields of the russians is an important factor in the war. After a powerful attack on a number of objects on the night of May 17, another series of attacks was carried out. I have no doubt that the intensity of the attacks will increase," Zahorodniy summarizes.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that on the night of May 19, the targets of the SSU's drones were the Kushchyovskaya military airfield and the Slavyansk refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation. There were dozens of different planes at the airfield that attack Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29. The management of the Slavyansk refinery stated that after several loud hits, the plant stopped its work and they are now assessing the damage.