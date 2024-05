Share:













Overnight into and on the morning of May 21, Ukraine was supplied with emergency electricity from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, overnight into and in the morning hours, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity was already carried out from Romania, Slovakia and Poland," the message says.

It is noted that last day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

"From 6:00 p.m. yesterday until 7:00 a.m. today, restrictions on industrial and household consumers were applied in all regions. The reason is the lack of electricity in the power system after the Russian attacks. Also, restrictions for industry and the population are applied today from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects to significantly decentralize the energy system during the second half of 2024.

On May 16, the Director of the Energy Research Center, Oleksandr Kharchenko, said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Also, on May 16, the board chairperson of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the situation in the power system may improve within a week, but it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts either in the summer or the fall.