Occupiers hit Ukraine with Shaheds; Air Defense downs almost all the drones

Overnight into May 21, the army of the aggressor country, russia, struck Ukraine with 29 kamikaze drones launched from three directions. Twenty-eight drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced on the Telegram channel by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Lieutenant General, Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Overnight into May 21, 2024, the enemy attacked with 29 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (RF), Cape Chauda (Crimea)," he wrote.

According to the information of the Commander of the Air Force, combat work to repel the night air attack was carried out in the territory of seven regions.

The following units were involved:

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces,

fighter aircraft,

electronic warfare units.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 28 Shaheds were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson and Kirovohrad Regions," Oleshchuk informed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Tuesday, May 21, explosions rang out in Kharkiv during an air raid alert in the region.