MHP share quotations stable at USD 3.35 per share May 13-17 after 1-week drop

In the period of May 13-17, the quotations of shares of Kyiv-based MHP, one of the largest poultry meat producers, at the London Stock Exchange remained at USD 3.35 per share, after falling for one week.

This is stated in the company's information on the exchange's website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to it, on May 13, the company's shares were quoted at the level of USD 3.35 per share; on May 14, the share price fell to USD 3.33 per share; and on May 15, it remained at the same level.

On May 16, the share price rose to USD 3.35 per share; and on May 17, it remained at the same level.

Deals were made throughout the week.

Since the beginning of 2024, the quotations of the company's shares have increased by 4.7% (compared to the quotation level on January 2 - USD 3.20 per share).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, quotations of shares of MHP on the London Stock Exchange from May 6 to 10 decreased by 1.5%, or by USD 0.05, to USD 3.31 per share after a 4-week growth.

For 2023, MHP stock fell 18.1%, or USD 0.68 per share, to USD 3.07 per share.

On February 2, 2021, the Myronivskyi Khliboprodukt company officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises for the production of chicken, hatching eggs and fodder, engages in crop cultivation, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, and produces chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.

MHP shares have been listed in the form of global depository receipts on the stock exchange since 2008.