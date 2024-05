Share:













Copied



The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has started an analysis of corruption risks in centralized rear procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This was announced by the NACP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) held a constituent meeting regarding the analysis of corruption risks during the implementation of centralized rear procurement. It was attended by a team of the NACP under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman of the NACP, National Coordinator for Cooperation of Ukraine with NATO in the field of integrity building Yaroslav Liubchenko, as well as representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, state-owned enterprises of the Ministry of Defense State Rear Operator, Defense Procurement Agency, as well as public and international organizations.

The NACP presented the concept of investigating corruption risks in centralized rear procurement.

"The NACP is systematically working on improving tools to prevent corruption. In the security and defense sector, we are working to build integrity and speed up our victory. The National Agency, together with domestic and international experts, is carrying out the Strategic Review of the Defense Procurement System, which was initiated by NATO. The NACP is starting to analyze corruption risks during the implementation of centralized procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the first stage of the general analysis of corruption risks in the field of defense procurement. Such an analysis will make it possible to develop recommendations aimed at ensuring the transparency of defense procurement and their compatibility with NATO standards," said Deputy Chairman of the NACP, Yaroslav Liubchenko.

Based on the results of the meeting, further steps were determined during the study of the analysis of corruption risks during the implementation of centralized rear procurements and the development of joint recommendations with the aim of minimizing them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allocates a fifth of its budget for the purchase of military equipment and weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.