People visit an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu.

People visit an exhibition of bamboo slips discovered at the tomb of a local official back in the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu.

Share:













Copied



Museums in China logged 1.29 billion visits in 2023, surpassing the figures of previous years, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The administration said that throughout 2023, museums in China hosted more than 40,000 exhibitions and over 380,000 educational events.

In 2023, 268 museums were newly registered in China, bringing the total number of museums in the country to 6,833. The country is also expanding its free-entry policy, with over 90 percent of all museums now offering free admission.