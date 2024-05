Most popular point of Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula turned out to be restoration of justice, 72 countries and 3 o

The most popular of the ten points of the Formula for Peace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned out to be a point on the restoration of justice, 72 countries and 3 organizations joined it.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada Administration, the representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, Halyna Mykhailiuk, announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to her, at the Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, it is planned to agree on such issues important for the whole world as radiation and nuclear security, food security, the return of prisoners and deported persons.

"The Global Peace Summit should become a platform for adopting a road map for the end of the war, the return of all Ukrainian territories, receiving compensation, overcoming all crises caused by russian aggression," the MP said.

She added that by supporting the implementation of the Formula for Peace, international partners are making efforts for the activities of working groups on specific points, each of the ten points has identified leading countries.

So, according to her, on the item on radiation and nuclear safety, 16 countries and 3 international organizations joined it, the leaders in this matter are the Czech Republic, France and Sweden.

Around the second point of the Formula for Peace, which concerns food security, 67 countries and 3 international organizations united, the leaders were Turkiye and the European Commission.

24 countries and 5 international organizations are working on the pont on energy security, Denmark and Poland are the leaders here.

28 countries are involved in the development of a clause on the release of prisoners and deported persons, Canada and Qatar are the leaders.

"The seventh point of the Formula for Peace was very popular, regarding the restoration of justice, 72 countries and 3 international organizations joined it," the MP informed.

According to her, russia is trying to disrupt any negotiations on the implementation of the Formula for Peace and prevent participation of certain states in the summit.

At the same time, Ukrainian "diplomatic troops" are working around the world to attract the maximum number of world leaders to the Global Peace Summit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in Switzerland, will become a platform that will begin the upcoming peace process.

According to the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of mid-May, 50 countries out of 160 invited delegations have already confirmed participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.