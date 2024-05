Expenditures of general fund of state budget in April UAH 253.1 billion

Share:













Copied



In January - April 2024, the total cash expenditures of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 946.3 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in April, UAH 253.1 billion was spent.

In the structure of expenditures the most was directed on the following:

- UAH 388.5 billion - for remuneration with accruals (in April - UAH 102.7 billion), or 41.1% of the total expenditures spent for January - April 2024. In particular, UAH 297.4 billion was allocated for the monetary maintenance of military personnel (UAH 78.5 billion in April);

- UAH 140.3 billion - to pay for the use of goods and services (in April - UAH 39.6 billion), or 14.8% of the total expenditures, of which:

* UAH 63.4 billion - to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the purchase of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor and other special equipment), fuel lubricants, food;

* UAH 47.1 billion - the National Health Service of Ukraine transferred for the implementation of the program of state guarantees of health care for the population;

- UAH 187.3 billion - for social security (payment of pensions, benefits, scholarships) (in April - UAH 49.1 billion), or 19.8% of the total expenditures, namely:

* UAH 90.4 billion - transfer to the Pension Fund to provide financial support for the payment of pensions, allowances and increases to pensions;

* UAH 39.6 billion - for payment by the Ministry of Social Policy for the social protection of children and families, protection of citizens in difficult life circumstances, to support low-income families;

* UAH 20.1 billion - for payment by the Ministry of Social Policy of housing subsidies and benefits to citizens for the payment of housing and communal services, the purchase of solid and liquid furnace domestic fuel and liquefied gas;

- UAH 64.5 billion - for servicing the state debt (in April - UAH 20.5 billion), or 6.8% of the total volume;

- UAH 50.8 billion - for transfers to local budgets (in April - UAH 14.6 billion), or 5.4% of the total volume.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January-April of this year, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 95.6 billion, USD 764 million and EUR 557 million in the state budget due to the placement of government domestic loan bonds.