Share:













Copied



On the afternoon of May 17, the russians attacked Odesa with missiles, as a result of which civil infrastructure in the Odesa District was damaged, and a severe fire broke out. So far, five victims have been reported.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with rockets. There is a strong fire in the Odesa Region where one of the rockets hit. Civilian infrastructure was damaged," the report says.

According to Kiper, five victims are currently known: three people with injuries are hospitalized, and two more were treated on the spot.

Before that, Trukhanov reported on the sounds of explosions in the city at the time when an air alert was announced in the region. At that time, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the aggressor state of the russian federation had fired missiles in the direction of Odesa.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of May 17, the russian army of occupation struck the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with air-guided missiles. As a result of the attack, two people died, and 13 are known to be injured.