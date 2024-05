Share:













Copied



The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has increased the official exchange rate of the hryvnia, which it sets for May 20, by 0.33 kopecks, to 39.4272 UAH/USD.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On the previous trading day, the NBU raised the official rate of the hryvnia, which is set for May 17-19, by 14.66 kopecks to 39.4305 UAH/USD.

Official rates of hryvnia to foreign currencies:

Official rate GBP 1 49.8951 USD 1 39.4272 CHF 1 43.3838 JPY 10 2.5298 PLN 1 10.0176 EUR 1 42.7549

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the NBU introduced managed exchange rate flexibility on October 3, 2023.

The NBU canceled all currency restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.