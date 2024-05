RF intercepts telephone calls and correspondence of AFU soldiers in areas of hostilities – General Staff

The russian occupiers actively use their own capabilities to intercept telephone calls and correspondence of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of hostilities.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU Armed Forces.

According to the headquarters, the russian special services use the following means:

create fake cellular base stations;

in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the captured equipment of Ukrainian mobile operators is used to set up the so-called "parallel" forwarding, in which the call can go to two numbers at the same time - the direct subscriber's number and another (foreign) number;

use malicious software tools that record sound during conversation or take screenshots during correspondence and secretly forward them to specified Internet addresses, etc.

The General Staff offers Ukrainian servicemen to test and improve their skills in cyberspace while taking an online course on basic cyber security measures at the link.

It will be recalled that earlier Germany threatened russia with consequences due to a cyber attack organized by the state investigation department of russia GRU and summoned the ambassador.