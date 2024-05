Share:













In the settlements of the Luhansk Region occupied in 2022, the russians turned off mobile communications and are installing payphones there.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, in the Telegram channel.

"In the cities and villages near the front line occupied in 2022, the russians have long since turned off mobile communications. The alternative is payphones, which they install on the streets of settltments," he said.

The so-called "LPR Digital Ministry" is responsible for installing payphones in populated areas.

Lysohor noted that 27 such devices have already been put into operation in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna and Syrotyne.

"One for several thousand people. From them, you can call numbers within one settlement and try to call emergency services," he added.

We will remind, in the hospitals of the occupied Luhansk Region, mothers are threatened with taking away their newborn babies, if none of the parents can prove that they have russian citizenship. These actions violate Article II(d) of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.