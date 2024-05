Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow the redeployment of military units without the approval of the government and the President during martial law.

This is stated in the bill 11257, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is planned to supplement Article 6 of the Law "On the Armed Forces of Ukraine" with a new paragraph, according to which, during martial law, the redeployment of military units, as well as military educational institutions, institutions and organizations of the Armed Forces to the level of a unit is carried out by decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the approval with the Ministry of Defense.

According to the current legislation, during martial law and peacetime, the redeployment of military units, as well as military educational institutions, institutions and organizations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the level of units is carried out by the decision of the Ministry of Defense in agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers, and units - by the decision of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada allowed commanders of military units to write off property worth up to UAH 1.7 million under a simplified procedure during martial law.