A mental health expert of a psychological counseling team helps children to relieve stress through painting at a temporary relocation site in Yangwa Village of Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province. Photo by Xinhua/Ma Xiping.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) has set up a specialized expert working group to support the country's efforts to improve its system of public psychological services.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to an NHC statement, the team comprises over 20 members from prestigious universities, hospitals and government organs nationwide. They have been working at the frontline of China's battle against psychological and mental illnesses.

The experts are tasked with evaluating the quality of China's public psychological services and distilling successful experiences from different regions. They will also support and guide provincial health authorities and other relevant entities.

Additionally, the group will work on developing additional plans, management systems, and evaluation criteria aimed at enhancing the public psychological services system.

The expert working group, appointed for the period running from May 2024 to May 2027, will be subject to adjustments by the NHC, depending on work requirements.