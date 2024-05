Share:













The situation at the front remains complicated. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, actively attacks the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. During the current day, there were 130 combat clashes with the russian invaders.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, carried out 74 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

It is noted that the russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of the Sumy Region. Today, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of Dmytrivka.

On the Kharkov axis, the number of enemy attacks increased to 14. Hostilities took place in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Neskuchne. The losses of the invaders during the current day here amounted to about 120 servicemen of the russian Armed Forces and 23 units of weapons and military equipment.

20 combat clashes were recorded on the Kupiansk axis, in particular in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Miasozharivka.

On the Sivershchyna axis, russian troops launched 9 attacks near Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy intensified. The number of enemy attacks increased significantly to 21.

The intensity of hostilities remains high on the Pokrovsk axis. The enemy continues to carry out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Umanske, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne. Combat aviation was used 16 times. It also uses guided aerial bombs. In total, today on this axis there were 40 attacks by the invaders on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Most of all - in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Netailove and Soloviove.

On the Kurakhove axis, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks. The enemy concentrates its efforts in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

On the Dnieper axis today, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders 5 times near Krynky, was not successful.

There were no significant changes in the situation on the Lyman, Toretsk, Vremivka, Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes.

The defense forces adequately respond to the actions of the invaders, take the necessary measures to stabilize the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of russian troops for May 13 increased by 1,400 to 485,430 people, the Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 11 tanks, 43 armored fighting vehicles and 28 artillery systems, as well as 49 drones.