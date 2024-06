Citizens ride on a flooded street in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Zhou Hua.

China is working to establish a meteorological disaster risk management system based on pre-disaster warnings, a Chinese climate official said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Global warming has led to an increase in the frequency of extreme meteorological disasters", – said Chao Qingchen, director of the National Climate Center.

Chao said China has developed real-time monitoring and risk assessment technologies for major disasters such as typhoons, rainstorms, droughts, high temperatures, and low temperatures.

China will strengthen the tracking and analysis of extreme weather, conduct further research on disaster-causing mechanisms, and enhance disaster risk prevention capabilities.

To improve meteorological services, Chao said more efforts will be made to tailor the services for various sectors, such as agriculture, transportation, energy supply, health, and tourism.