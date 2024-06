New COVID-19 sub-variant unlikely to cause infection peak in China: experts

Passengers board a flight from Dalian to Japan's Kitakyushu at Dalian International Airport in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Dalian International Airport/Xinhua.

The KP.2 sub-variant of COVID-19, which has become increasingly prevalent on a global scale, is unlikely to cause a new infection peak in China in the near future, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

KP.2-sequenced cases accounted for 0.05 percent to 0.30 percent of all locally sequenced cases reported each week in China, which is at an "extremely low" level, according to experts from the administration.

KP.2, a descendant of the currently prevalent JN.1 variant, has rapidly increased in proportion among globally prevalent COVID-19 strains reported since February this year.

However, experts have noted that KP.2 shows no notable changes in terms of its pathogenicity and immune escape capabilities.

They have advised the public to maintain good personal hygiene, wear face masks when necessary, and follow healthy diets.