Overnight into Tuesday, May 14, russian troops launched 18 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile over the territory of Ukraine; Ukrainian defenders shot down all 18 enemy Shaheds.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the drones and the Iskander-M missile were launched from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

"The strike was repelled by fighter aircraft and anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and units of radio-electronic warfare," the message says.

Shaheds was shot down within Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, May 10, russian troops launched 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones and 2 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles over the territory of Ukraine; the air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones.

On May 8, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers; all air targets in the vicinity of the capital were destroyed by air defense forces and means.