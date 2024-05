A rail-sea intermodal freight train carrying containers of goods, including cars, motorcycles, engines, and sodium carbonate, at Tuanjie Village Central Station in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Chan.

China's rail-sea intermodal train service, which is part of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, has handled more than 300,000 standard containers of goods so far this year, China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. said.

"Goods exported from China mainly comprised auto parts, motorcycles and power generators, and imported goods were mainly Indonesian shortening and Vietnamese pulp", – according to Huang Jiangnan, head of Qinzhou Port's east railway station.

The intermodal trains have transported a total of 1,143 types of imports and exports, Huang said.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

The trade corridor has expanded to cover 71 cities in 18 provincial-level regions in China, and extends to 503 ports in 121 countries and regions.