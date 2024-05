Brown giant panda Qizai at a newly opened science park dedicated to the protection of wild animals in Zhouzhi County of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Yibo.

A wild brown giant panda has been caught on camera in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the 11th time this extremely rare panda subspecies has been spotted in the area.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the Shaanxi provincial forestry bureau, the brown panda was captured on Jan. 17 by an infrared camera set up at an altitude of about 1,500 meters in Changqing National Nature Reserve.

The last time a brown panda was captured on camera in the Qinling Mountains was in 2018.

The brown panda was an unknown species until the first one was spotted in 1985 in China's Qinling Mountains. All recorded photographs of wild brown pandas have been taken in this area.