Share:













Copied



On May 12, losses of personnel of the russian troops increased by 1,740 to 484,030 people, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 31 tanks, 42 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems, and 26 drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on its Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The enemy lost 31 tanks (total – 7,485), 42 armored combat vehicles (total - 14,417), 55 artillery systems (total - 12,487), 4 units of rocket artillery (total - 1,070), 59 units of automobile equipment and fuel tank trucks (total - 16,878), 6 units of special equipment (total - 2,048), 26 drones (total - 9,931) and 3 cruise missiles (total - 2,197).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 350 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 26 ships/boats, 1 submarine, and 797 anti-aircraft defenses.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 10, russia lost 1,320 soldiers, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles, and 55 artillery systems.