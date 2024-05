NSDC explains why they did not strengthen border in Kharkiv axis

Share:













Copied



The border in the Kharkiv axis was not strengthened, because the russian federation would constantly fire at construction workers and equipment.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), reported this in Telegram.

As Kovalenko explained, there are currently many manipulations in relation to the defensive lines.

"It would be impossible to build defensive lines directly on the border with the enemy. Because all the equipment and all the engineers would simply be destroyed by the enemy - its drones, its artillery," he says.

As the head of the CCD explained, there are defense lines built in the Kharkiv Region.

"And in more detail, very soon, they will be told about them. And these are several lines of defense, very reliable. Therefore, friends, let's not confuse the border and Kharkiv. The defense operation is ongoing," Kovalenko notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that 500 civilians continue to remain in Vovchansk.

We also reported that over the past few days, the number of settlements where active hostilities are ongoing has increased in the Kharkiv Region.