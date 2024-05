Share:













Occupiers have been left without strategic fuel reserves in the Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the Luhansk Regional State Administration posted on Facebook.

It is noted that after two occupations of oil depots in Luhansk and Rovenki, the occupiers were left with the opportunity to accumulate and store a significant amount of oil processing products in one place.

"Now the shortage is noticeably even greater. Of course, russian fuel supplies to the occupied Luhansk Region do not stop, but they do not meet the current needs. And there is no longer a strategic reserve," added the Regional State Administration.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Friday, May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.

On the night of May 1, drones attacked the Ryazan and Voronezh regions of the russian federation. At the same time, there was a fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery after two explosions.

And overnight into Saturday, April 27, a dozen UAVs allegedly tried to attack two oil refineries, a bitumen plant, and a military airfield in Kuban.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the temporarily occupied Rovenki, Luhansk Region.