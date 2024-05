The proportion of the overweight population in China is rather high. Photo by Xinhua.

Chinese experts have warned of the prominent and grave public health challenges induced by obesity as the rate of overweight and obesity among different age groups of Chinese people is surging.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

They made the remarks at a national science conference on preventing and controlling obesity held in Beijing.

Nearly 20 percent of Chinese children aged between 6 and 17 are overweight or obese, according to data released at the conference.

"The proportion of the overweight population in China is rather high, which poses a structural challenge to obesity prevention and control work", – said Chen Junshi, chairman of the conference and an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

"Addressing obesity is a key point in preventing and treating chronic diseases", – said Guo Yanhong, director of the Health Emergency Response Office of the National Health Commission.

Guo called for efforts to prevent and treat chronic diseases at an early stage through weight management and mitigate the risks of overweight and obesity by promoting healthier lifestyles in a bid to tackle major chronic diseases.