China's bicycle exports expanded in the first quarter of this year, continuing the recovery momentum since the second half of 2023, according to an industry association.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the first quarter, the country's bicycle exports reached nearly 11 million units, an increase of 13.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year, according to data from the China Bicycle Association.

In breakdown, China exported about 2.3 million bicycles to the United States during the period, surging 47.2 percent year-on-year.

The value of bicycle parts and accessories from China reached 746 million U.S. dollars, up 10.8 percent from the same period in 2019, said the data.

In 2023, China manufactured 48.83 million bicycles and exported nearly 39.65 million units, the data showed.