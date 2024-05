UK Defence Intelligence tells why russian aerial bombs fall on territory of russia

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has analyzed a series of incidents in the russian federation when their bombs fell on their own territory. Experts explained that such cases are no exception.

Intelligence also noted that emergency cases when ammunition from russian aircraft falls on their own territory indicate serious problems in their army.

This is stated in a fresh update of the British Ministry of Defence.

It is reported that several such cases have been recorded in russia in recent months. Namely:

- In May, a russian fighter dropped a FAB-500 bomb over Belgorod. Local authorities confirmed the explosion and the damage caused, but did not disclose the cause of the incident.

- In February 2024, a russian plane dropped a FAB-250 bomb in the village of Soloty, Belgorod Region, which led to the evacuation of about 150 residents.

Citing the media, British Defence Intelligence noted that only in the spring (in March - April 2024) russian aircraft "lost" 20 units of ammunition over the Belgorod Region.

"These instances indicate Russia’s continued inability to successfully employ their munitions on intended targets,” the latest Defence Intelligence update of the UK says.