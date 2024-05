Share:













The UK Ministry of Defence has announced the transfer of the largest military aid package to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 500 million.

This is stated on the official page of the department on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

"The UK is delivering its largest ever military aid package to Ukraine. Alongside GBP 500m in military funding, the UK is providing vital equipment,” the message reads.

In particular, Britain is delivering:

- 4 million round of ammunition;

- more than 1,600 missiles;

- 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron during an unannounced visit to Kyiv said that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by the UK to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.