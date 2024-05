Share:













Copied



On the night of May 12 in the city of Malmö (Sweden), Switzerland representatives Nemo won the Eurovision-2024 with the song The Code. Ukrainian singers alyona alyona & Jerry Heil managed to take third place.

The Eurovision winners are the first ever non-binary person to win the song contest, so asked to use the pronouns they/them.

Nemo received a total of 591 points. 365 points were given to them by the professional jury of the competition, and 226 were given by viewers around the world.

Representatives of Ukraine alyona alyona & Jerry Heil scored 146 from the jury and 307 from the audience and became the third. At the end of their speech, the singers reminded the world of Ukraine and the war: "Peace and freedom for Ukraine."

Croatia is in second place with 547 points.

Slovenia, Austria and Norway got the least points. And the UK received zero points from the audience and took 18th place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the competition was commented by presenter Timur Miroshnychenko and stand-up comedian Vasyl Baidak.

Earlier, Poland urged not to vote for Ukraine at Eurovision because of the Jerry Heil sweater, which had a Banderaciaga label.