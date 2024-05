US approves urgent sale to Ukraine of HIMARS installations for USD 30 million, project will be financed by Ge

The United States Department of State has approved the urgent sale to the Government of Ukraine of three launchers for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for about USD 30 million.

This is stated in a message on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

It is noted that Ukraine has asked to purchase three HIMARS missile systems. The total cost of the purchase is USD 30 million, which will be financed by the German government on behalf of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there is an emergency situation that requires the urgent sale to Ukraine of these systems that will come from the stockpile of the United States Army.

It is indicated that this sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and respond to continued Russian aggression.

“This will be a sale from U.S. Army inventory. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Ukraine,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency website notes.

It also added that there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

