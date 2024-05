Identification of war criminals of russia - Defense Intelligence determines who is shelling Ukraine with Kinz

Operatives and analysts of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have identified 29 people of command, flight and technical personnel of the 44th separate aviation regiment of special purpose of the Air Force of the Air and Space Forces of the russian Armed Forces.

The press-service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Seven officers from among the regiment's technical staff have also been identified.

The 44th separate aviation regiment of special purpose (military unit 83122) was formed on December 1, 2021. Place of permanent deployment: Savasleika airfield of the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the russian federation.

The regiment has a two-stage structure, normally up to 24 aircraft - long-range fighter interceptors MіG-31K.

The aircraft number plates of the MіG-31K from the regiment were also identified: RF-20862, RF-03230, RF-20882, RF-03231, RF-03234, RF-19275, RF-94268, RF-42251, RF-42253, RF-20867, RF-20883.

Armament: aviation missile system Kh-47M2 Kinzhal (warhead 500 kg, nuclear weapons possible); purpose - applying the fastest strikes at a distance of up to 2,000 km.

Hypersonic flight speed of the missile at the end section is achieved due to acceleration of the carrier aircraft to supersonic parameters (that is, MіG-31K acts as the "first stage").

The Defense Intelligence reminded that for every war crime committed against Ukraine there will be fair retribution.