On May 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to repel attacks by russian troops that have intensified in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on the air of the United News Telemarathon.

“Indeed, another axis was added to the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group - Slobozhanshchyna. It, in principle, had been before, but the enemy did not conduct active hostilities there. As of the morning, 9 attacks were repelled," said Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces Voloshyn.

According to him, defensive battles are currently ongoing. Countermeasures continue in the directions of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Also, fighting continues in the border areas, in the area of ​ ​ those settlements that were actually in the "gray zone" - Strilecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as the district of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve.

"Currently, the enemy is localized, the "gray zone" is not expanding. However, there are questions to completely destroy and repel the enemy in those forest plantations where it could leak and hide," added Nazar Voloshyn.

The officer added that this attempt at an offensive by the russians is probably aimed at dragging the forces and reserves of the Defense Forces to the new axis of the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 115 settlements and 63 infrastructure objects of Ukraine were attacked by the enemy over the past day.